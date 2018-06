Romania exported cork and wood to the tune of 136.3 million euro, by 10.1 percent less YoY, announced the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Cork and wood imports amounted to 71.7 million euro, up 38.2 percent from the first three months of 2017, thus resulting in a surplus of 64.6 million euro.Romania's FOB exports in 2018's Q1 exceeded 16.987 billion euro and were by 9.8 percent higher YoY, while CIF imports reached 19.703 billion euro, up 10.8 percent YoY.