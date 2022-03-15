World Vision ships over 100,000 food items to hospitals in Ukraine

World Vision has shipped more than 100,000 food items to hospitals in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the organisation on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

The organisation distributed a second shipment of mattresses, detergents and other essential supplies.Last week, the organisation supported two hospitals in western Ukraine with a shipment of supplies. One of the hospitals is in Novoselytsia, the other is close to the Siret border.For the two hospitals in Ukraine, World Vision distributed more than 100,000 food items. In addition, the foundation sent several essential products, including: 200 pillows, 200 mattresses, 350 blankets, 900 bath and kitchen towels, over 4,000 diapers (for babies, children and adults), 300 bed sheets and 600 kilograms of detergent.Many hospitals in western Ukraine have been turned into shelters for Ukrainians fleeing the most dangerous areas targeted by military attacks. In all these hospitals, as well as in other shelters in Ukraine, the need for essential products is growing as the number of Ukrainians fleeing the war is growing, World Vision officials say.According to them, World Vision was one of the first humanitarian organisations to provide immediate response to mothers, children and other Ukrainians who entered Romania through the border areas of Siret, Sighetul Marmatiei, Isaceea, Albita and Husi. At all these border points, the foundation provided food, tea, personal care products, as well as counselling for mothers and children.At the same time, two of the tents in which World Vision Romania operates have been transformed into spaces for the reception of mothers and children. They are equipped with beds, air heaters and televisions.The third tent, where World Vision Romania has joined Star of Hope, is specially designed for children and adults with disabilities. The tent was made accessible to people with disabilities by adding an access ramp and wheelchairs for people with mobility impairments, as well as specialist staff to care for those with disabilities.