World's first Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is set up in Romania

The world's first Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is being set up in Romania, with the aim of promoting the principles of diversity and inclusion among the business environment in the country, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the source, the Chamber of Commerce for Diversity supports Romanian businesses run by minority groups or facing economic and social inequalities such as women, LGBT people, Roma, people with disabilities and other groups, and aims to be a bridge between business and civil society fighting for equal rights and social inclusion.

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is founded by Dentons, ING Bank, Mega Image, Raiffeisen Bank and the NGO "My City, My Colors" and was inspired by the Romanian Charter of Diversity project. Other members include Accenture, GKN Fokker Engineering, Roma Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (REDI) and Visa, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as an honorary member. The Romanian Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is audited by PwC.

"For most international affairs, membership in the Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is a natural extension of their mandates of social responsibility and a recognition that diversity and inclusion are not only the right path from a moral point of view, but are also good for business. We encourage companies with similar ideas to join us in this revolutionary initiative," explained Perry Zizzi, partner of Dentons in Romania and President of the Chamber.

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce for Diversity is a non-profit organization aiming at promoting the principles of diversity and inclusion in the Romanian business environment, but also to supporting the Romanian economy and society by valuing the application of these principles.