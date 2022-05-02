wrs, Romania's Eurovision representative: I do not feel intimidated, I feel challenged

Romania's representative to the 2022 Eurovision, wrs, has left for Turin on Monday, where the European song contest will take place.

wrs, who will participate with the "Llamame" song, declared that he feels ready, that he rehearsed until the last moment and has the feeling that "what will happen there will be beautiful".

"We are very prepared. I rehearsed until the last minute, we had our last rehearsal in the dance room. What is happening is very beautiful and I have the feeling that what will happen there will be beautiful. We will get straight to business as of tomorrow. We will wake up at 08:00 in the morning, we'll have our first rehearsals, we will meet with the press, with the Eurovision team. I am nervous, but it is constructive. I can't wait to see the stage there and I am feeling quite challenged by what is happening. I do not feel intimidated, I feel challenged, that is what I am feeling now," the artist said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He received encouragements from Romanian artists, such as Carla's Dreams, Inna or The Motans.

The artist also said that he wishes to finish the contest on a good position and to make a "beautiful figure".

"We had a three week promoting tour and we arrived in many places in Europe. Somehow I am glad that I took part in this promoting tour, because I sang on big stages already, in Tel Aviv, in Amsterdam, and tens of thousands of people sang along with me, and somehow I got used to the people's warmth before the big event. (...) In Spain I sang in Barcelona and Madrid. The people were singing, tens of thousands. I sang a cappella with them and they knew the lyrics. It was extraordinary. The internet reactions and on You Tube were also very friendly," wrs confessed.

The head of the Romanian delegation, Iuliana Marciuc, declared that the entire team that is traveling to Turin is ready.

Romania will enter the competition on May 12, during the second semi-final. Romania's representative will enter the contest with the participation number 13.