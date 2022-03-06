WRS to represent Romania in the Eurovision 2022 song contest, with 'Llamame'

WRS will represent Romania at the Eurovision 2022 song contest, with the song "Llamame," which was chosen after the National Selection held on Saturday in the Pangrati studio of the TVR (Romania's national television broadcaster).

"I still don't realize what's going on (...) I want to thank my team, the dancers - Vivi, Emi, Andrei and Ruxi -, I want to thank Costi, who wrote the song together with me. It happened in a mountain hut, where it was actually very cold, while we were singing about summer and in Spanish. It feels great after so many years of work because there are many years of work behind the three minutes that you saw on the stage. I am very proud of myself, and it's very important, as I said in the lyrics, to be in a very healthy relationship with yourself, to appreciate your work, to know the level at which you are and i really worked very very much on the stage for so many years. For me, the stage is sacred, and when I stepped on it, I left all worries behind. The audience deserves a moment as close to perfection as possible," said the artist.

Coming second and third were Kyrie Mendél, with "Hurricane," and Dora Gaitanovici, with "Ana."

The jury was made of: Alexandra Ungureanu, Ozana Barabancea, Randi, Cristian Faur and Adrian Romcescu.

The audience was the sixth jury of the national final, Agerpres.ro informs.

Representatives of the Eurovision Song Contest from seven countries took the stage after the performances of the contestants: Zdob and Zdub - "Trenuletul" (Republic of Moldova), Ronela Hajati - "Secret" (Albania), Vladana - "Breathe" (Montenegro), We Are Domi - "Lights off" (Czech Republic), Andrea - "Circles" (Northern Macedonia), Stefan - "Hope" (Estonia), Intelligent Music Project - "Intention" (Bulgaria).

A special moment was offered by the children's choir "Sound of Music" which performed "Ode to Joy."

The last recital was given by the Ukrainian artist Jamala, winner of the 2016 edition of the European song competition, who took the stage with the flag of her country in her hand. Jamala, a refugee from the hell unleashed in her country, performed the song "1944," which took Eurovision to Kyiv.

"I invite you all to stop this war. (...) Many people have been killed. (...) Say NO to the destruction and killing of children! I want to thank you first and foremost as our neighbour. Thank you very much!" Jamala said after his recital.

Under the slogan "The sound of beauty," the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in Turin, with its semifinals scheduled for May 10 and 12 and the final for May 14.

Romania will enter the competition on May 12, in the second part of the semifinal.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will bring, on the stage in Turin, the representatives of the 41 countries competing: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Switzerland, Finland, France , Germany, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Romania's best performances in this competition were twice the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens 2006).