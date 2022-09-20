Yasmin Levy, legend of Judeo-Spanish music performs in Bucharest, December 11

Yasmin Levy, the legend of Judeo-Spanish music, will perform in Bucharest, at the Palace Hall, on December 11, alongside her guitarist and the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra made up of over 80 artists, under the baton of conductor Daniel Jinga, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"I come from Israel to sing Sephardic music - the music of the Sephardic Jews who lived in Spain before 1492, the year they were forced to leave the Iberian territory. The text of these songs is in Ladino, the Old Spanish spoken more than five centuries ago, with influences from other languages as well. In addition, I am proud to combine the two cultures, Ladino and Flamenco, mixing at the same time influences from the Middle East. I am starting a 500-year-old musical journey, taking Ladino to Andalusia and mixing it with flamenco, the style that still carries the musical memories of the old Moorish and Judeo-Spanish world with the sound of the Arab world. In a way, it is a 'musical reconciliation' of history," said Yasmin Levy.