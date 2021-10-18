10,141 new cases of COVID-19 in over 34k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 10,141 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 34,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

Until Monday, 1,467,401 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,245,422 patients have been declared cured.

At the national level, up to this date, 10,008,631 RT-PCR tests and 3,925,458 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 11,427 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,905 based on case definition and medical protocol and 4,522 on request) and 23,183 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 819 people were reconfirmed positive.