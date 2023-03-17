10,198 retirees drawing special state pensions in February 2023

The number of people drawing a special pension in Romania in February 2023 was standing at 10,198, up 146 on a monthly basis, with 5,137 of them doing so under Law 303/2004 on prosecutors and judges, according to data centralised by the National State Pensions House (CNPP).

The highest average special pension in this case was RON 21,477 lei, told Agerpres.

According to CNPP, drawing a pension under Law 216/2015 on special pensions to the members of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania in January 2023 were 743 people. The average pension was RON 5,796 lei.

Drawing a special pension under Law 215/2015 amending and supplementing Law 7/2006 on parliamentary civil servants were 716 people, with the average pension amounting to RON 5,057.

There were also 1,381 pensioners drawing a special state pension under Law 83/2015 supplementing Law 223/2007 on Romania's civil aviation professionals, with the average pension standing at RON 11,479.

Special pensions were also paid to 559 Court of Accounts retirees, with the average pension standing at RON 8,502.

Also, 1,662 retirees were drawing special state pensions under Law 130/2015 supplementing Law 567/2004 on specialist auxiliary staff of courts and prosecutor's offices, with the average pension at RON 5,108 lei.