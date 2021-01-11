 
     
1,083 patients in intensive care, 9,001 hospitalized

A number of 9,001 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,083 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

In Romania, 31,656 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,755 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 49,539 people are in quarantine at home, and 73 in institutionalized quarantine.

As many as 399 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 5,959 fines amounting to 1,157,130 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

