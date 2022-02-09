10,843 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs, including 116 children aged 5-11

A total of 10,843 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 2,030 represent the first dose, 2,844 the second dose and 5,969 the third dose of vaccine for the respective persons, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

Of the total number of doses administered, 116 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,568,632 vaccine doses have been administered to 8,091,571 people, 8,015,323 receiving the complete schedule and 2,459,560 being immunised including with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Four side effects were reported in the past 24 hours, all of which are systemic.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,944 side effects recorded to COVID vaccines, 2,187 local and 17,757 systemic.