11 people, found hidden in lorry among paper rolls at the border

Romania TV
politie-frontiera-migranti-imigranti

Border police at Nadlac II border crossing point caught 11 people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and India trying to leave the country illegally, hidden in a lorry carrying paper rolls from Turkey to Germany.

"A 49-year-old Turkish national, driving a Turkish-registered lorry, came for border formalities on the way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, he was carrying rolls of paper on the Turkey-Germany route.

Following a thorough check of the vehicle, 11 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and taken to the sector headquarters for investigation.

During the checks, the border police established that they are citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and India, having legally entered Romania on the basis of personal documents," Arad Border Police said on Monday.

The Turkish driver is under investigation for smuggling migrants and the 11 foreigners hidden in the truck for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.

