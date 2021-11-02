11,073 new COVID-19 cases and 591 deaths, including 5 prior to reference period

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 11,073 cases of people having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were reported and 591 deaths, of which 5 were prior to the reference period, Agerpres informs.

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 13.35 cases per thousand population on Tuesday, down for the eleventh straight day from the 16.54 peak recorded on October 22, the Public Health Directorate announced.

A day ago, the Covid incidence rate was 13.87.