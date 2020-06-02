11,300 persons sent to isolation/quarantine following entry to Romania, in past 24 hours

Specialists of the Public Health Directorate sent to isolation/quarantine at home 11,300 persons, in the past 24 hours, following additional checks in the second line regarding persons who've entered the country, according to a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

The border policemen have also detected, in the past 24 hours, 37 illegal deeds (18 felonies and 19 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian citizens, as well as by foreign citizens, and the value of the fines rose over 10,600 RON.

On June 1, the border crossing points at the level of the entire country conducted control formalities for approximately 44,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, using over 18,700 vehicles (of which 10,600 freight trucks).

Approximately 26,500 persons entered Romania with 9,400 vehicles, while 18,400 persons with 9,300 vehicles exited.

"The border with Hungary, through the 11 crossing points, was transited by approximately 29,500 persons and 10,700 vehicles (4,900 freight trucks), of which approximately 19,400 were entering with 5,200 vehicles," the quoted source shows.