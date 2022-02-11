11,365 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 151 children aged 5-11

A total of 11,365 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were inoculated in the past 24 hours, of which 2,144 represented the first dose, 2,888 the second dose and 6,333 the third dose for the persons in question, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

Of the total number of doses performed, 151 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,590,543 doses of vaccines were administered to 8,095,316 people, 8,022,732 receiving the complete scheme and 2,471,987 being immunised including with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, four side effects to a COVID-19 vaccine were reported, one local and three systemic.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,948 side effects recorded to COVID vaccines, 2,188 local and 17,760 systemic.