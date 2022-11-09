1.18M Romanians on verge of extreme poverty

Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Wednesday in Prahova that there are 1,188,000 Romanians who are on the verge of extreme poverty, who get food packages purchased on European funds, told Agerpres.

"In Romania, there are 1,188,000 cases of people who are on the verge of extreme poverty and whom the crisis have affected more than others in terms of utility bills and consumer good prices, and they welcome such package, as it offsets part of their daily expenses," said Bolos.

On Wednesday, the minister went to a warehouse in the town or Urlati, where the food packages are packed.

"Today we start distributing 1,188,000 food packages that we have prepared for people and families in need. We are talking about those people and families whose minimum income per family member is below the minimum social income, about those who take in allowances for family support, people who are in crisis situations, are alone, are considered vulnerable as defined by the European Commission regulation, being the fifth installment that has this food package ... the impact of the six installments we provide, of food packages - 32,000 tonnes of flour, 28,000 tonnes of corn flour, 28 million jars of compote, so all in all, for the industry food of Romania it is a special help. The value of one batches approximately RON 220 million and we have the funds secured under Operational Programme Support for Disadvantaged Persons," said Bolos.

About the instances of products offered in previous installments that were sold by the beneficiaries, the minister said that in such cases the authorities must be notified for prosecution.