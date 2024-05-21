Subscription modal logo Premium

120 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons, 5 covid-related deaths May 13-19

The Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday that 120 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons were registered during the week of May 13-19.

According to the cited source, 39 of the new cases are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection.

To date, 3,530,604 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded.

The 14-day incidence rate is 0.01.

In contrast to new cases, following re-testing of patients who were already positive, 12 people have been reconfirmed with COVID-19.

In the last week, 734 RT-PCR tests and 6,991 rapid antigen tests were performed.

To date, 14,014,913 RT-PCR tests and 14,802,192 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

The Ministry of Health also informs on Tuesday that 18 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health units.

Of the total number of patients admitted, three are minors, all of whom are being treated in wards.

In the week 13 - 19 May five deaths (three men and two women) were reported by the National Institute of Public Health.

Two deaths were recorded in the 70-79 age category and three in the over 80 age category.

All patients had comorbidities and one was vaccinated against COVID.

To date, 68,946 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

