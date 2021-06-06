121 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in nearly 18,000 tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in nearly 18,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states.

As of Sunday, 1,078,863 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,042,898 patients have been declared cured.To date, 8,000,402 RT-PCR tests and 1,218,572 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.In the last 24 hours, 11,666 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,951 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,715 on request) and 6,138 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 25 people were reconfirmed positive.