127,948 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

As many as 127,948 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 93,049 represent the first dose, 9,861 - the second dose and 25,038 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Monday.

According to CNCAV, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 11,978,451 vaccine doses administered to 6,510,217 people, of which 5,974,134 received the full scheme and 731,586 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 62 adverse reactions recorded, 11 local types and 51 general types.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,133 adverse reactions recorded for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,960 local types and 16,173 general types.