 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

127,948 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 127,948 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 93,049 represent the first dose, 9,861 - the second dose and 25,038 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Monday.

According to CNCAV, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 11,978,451 vaccine doses administered to 6,510,217 people, of which 5,974,134 received the full scheme and 731,586 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 62 adverse reactions recorded, 11 local types and 51 general types.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,133 adverse reactions recorded for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,960 local types and 16,173 general types.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.