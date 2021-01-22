13 migrants caught at border with Hungary, hidden in two trucks or on field

The Arad border police caught 13 migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Congo and Cameroon, who tried to leave Romania hidden in two trucks or crossing a field on foot, in the past 24 hours, according to AGERPRES.

Five migrants from Afghanistan and Syria, four adults between the ages of 18 and 37 and a 16-year old child, were found in a truck driven by a 37-year-old Turkish, checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF). They were hidden among the boxes with spare parts for cars, which were to be transported to Poland, the Arad Border Police informed on Friday.

Also, six Afghans, four adults aged between 18 and 26, and two children of 15 and 16 years old respectively, were discovered in another truck driven by a Turkish citizen, at the PTF Nadlac I, during the check-out upon their exit from the country.

In the area of Varsand, about 300 metres from the border with the neighbouring state, two people were caught crossing the field to enter Hungary on foot. Following the checks, it was established that they are citizens of Cameroon and Congo, a 28-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

In all these cases, the border police are investigating an attempt to cross the state border illegally, and Turkish drivers could be prosecuted for trafficking in migrants.