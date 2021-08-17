13,444 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 13,444 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,161 represent the first dose, and 4,283 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Tuesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,613,888 doses administered to 5,142,395 people, of whom 5,011,577 received the full scheme.

There have been 3 adverse reactions, all general type, recorded in the last 24 hours, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,925 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,806 local type and 15,119 general type.