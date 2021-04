As many as 10,901 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,391 are in intensive care units, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

Per total, 42,195 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,939 are in institutional isolation on Romanian territory, the GCS said.

Also, 41,077 people are in quarantine at home and 85 are in institutional quarantine, according to the GCS.