14 asylum seekers registered in Suceava County; 5,000 Ukrainians enter Siret crossing point in 24hrs

A number of 14 asylum applications were registered in the Suceava County from some citizens of Ukraine, and in the past 24 hours 5,000 Ukrainians entered the country through the Siret border crossing point, prefect Alexandru Moldovan told AGERPRES, on Friday.

He said that all 14 people are in the Regional Centre for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers (CRCPSA) in Radauti and will follow all the legal procedures that need to be followed in such situations.

Moldovan specified that, according to the information received from CRCPSA from Radauti, the centres still has 72 available places, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the prefect, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, approximately 200-300 people from this country have stayed in county units, pensions or hotels, most of those who entered Romania, according to his information, being in transit to other European countries.

At the same time, the prefect said that, in the county, several mobile camps for the accommodation of refugees from Ukraine can be made operational, if there are requests and the situation imposes it.

He also said that two mobile camps from Neamt and Bistrita have arrived in the county, which will be set up if needed.

''I spoke with the representatives of the Archdiocese who are also preparing accommodation and food, somewhere around 250 places. (...) If this need arises and we receive orders, we will operate the mobile camp. (...) We have asked for additional mobile camps to be prepared, because the projections and analyzes made indicate this possibility. (...) We solved the problem with water, through donations from Dorna. We have secured a financial allocation from the County Council, because we have requested them for barracks and catering in case of need for a week, including to cover for the necessary expenses with the heating generator and we have requested the removal of these elements from the state reserves, said the prefect.