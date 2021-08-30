142 Romanian firefighters who helped extinguish fires in Greece - promoted in rank
The ceremony takes place on the Plateau of the National Center for Coordination and Management of Intervention in Ciolpani.
The 142 rescue firefighters who helped extinguish the wildfires that devastated Greece come from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Special Emergency Response Unit and 16 inspectorates for emergency situations (Bucharest-Ilfov, Alba, Arges, Bihor, Cluj, Dolj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Salaj, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Suceava, Valcea and Timis).