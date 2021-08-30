 
     
142 Romanian firefighters who helped extinguish fires in Greece - promoted in rank

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Raed Arafat

The 142 Romanian firefighters who helped extinguish the fires in Greece were promoted in rank on Monday, at the request of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.
They were also rewarded also with the Department of Emergency Situations' Emblem of Honor.

The ceremony takes place on the Plateau of the National Center for Coordination and Management of Intervention in Ciolpani.

The 142 rescue firefighters who helped extinguish the wildfires that devastated Greece come from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Special Emergency Response Unit and 16 inspectorates for emergency situations (Bucharest-Ilfov, Alba, Arges, Bihor, Cluj, Dolj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Salaj, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Suceava, Valcea and Timis).

