We fear that democracy is weakening and extremism is growing

Chair of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in Targu Mures, on the occasion of the launch of the PNL candidates for the June 9 local elections, that people fear democracy is weakening and extremism is growing nowadays.

"I am talking about this fear we all feel that extremism is growing while democracy is weakening nowadays. Democracy does not undermine itself. We undermine it, we alter it, because we do not have the courage to talk about it, to talk about the values of democracy. We do not have the courage to talk about the values and virtues of the democratic parties that we represent. The National Liberal Party is a democratic party. It is the party that identifies itself with the modern history of Romania. It is the party that was in charge of the Romanian governments in the important moments of our history after the Little Union. It is a party that it's still here today," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The PNL leader said that there should be no fear of talking about moderate patriotism, "that clean, beautiful patriotism of ours, of the Romanians, as it is normal to talk about in any country."

In the same framework, Nicolae Ciuca emphasised that the Government and local administrations must be partners of the business environment.

"We have to do it in such a way that we have that solid partnership structure through which we can develop (...) in an ecosystem, a national ecosystem of pride and national identity. That's how we can develop and we can raise our head up, let's look beyond the border, to the west and tell our Romanian brothers in the diaspora to return home, and that there is no difference between the opportunities here and what is outside. Let's give the young people the necessary credit," he stated.

The PNL leader emphasised that a way must be found to include young people, to give them credit and to get them directly involved in everything that means the process of development of the country.

"Because just as we raise our children and grandchildren, we also have to care about what happens to the next generation, at the country level, or with two, three generations," said Ciuca.