Romania's men's national volleyball team makes good debut in Golden League

Romania's men's national volleyball team made a good debut in the new season of the Golden League competition after defeating Azerbaijan 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) in Baku on Friday.

The tricolores got the victory in an hour and 20 minutes in front of 800 spectators.

The best players of the team coached by Sergiu Stancu were Alexandru Rata (14 points) and Robert Adrian Aciobanitei (13).

Andrei Melnikov (20) stood out for the Azerbaijanis.

The game was refereed by Serbian Stanislava Simic and Polish Agnieszka Michlic.

Romania will play another match on Saturday against Ukraine, also in Baku.

