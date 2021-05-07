1,422 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, over 35.000 tests in last 24 hours

A number of 1,422 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 38,400 tests were done, informed on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases which did not have a a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.

Until Friday, on Romania's territory, there were 1,063,949 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,009,237 patients were declared cured.

At a national level, until this date, there were 7,472,840 RT-PCR tests done and 946,686 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there were 26,443 RT-PCR tests done (13,337 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,106 upon request) and 12,046 quick antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 293 persons were reconfirmed positive.