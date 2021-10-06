15 migrants from Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan, caught hiden in trucks, at western border

The western Arad border police have identified 15 migrants from Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan, who were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in three trucks loaded with various goods, the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.

At the Varsand Border Crossing Point, in a truck driven by a Romanian who was transporting motor oil to Slovakia, four foreigners were discovered.

"The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters for investigation, where the border police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, with ages between 16 and 18," the source said.

At the Nadlac II crossing point, in two trucks also driven by Romanian citizens, who were transporting auto parts and motor vehicles to Germany and Italy, another 11 migrants were found. During the investigation the border police established that these are from Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh, with ages between 15 and 35, all asylum seekers in Romania.

In all cases, the authorities are carrying out investigations.