150,935 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours, 111,556 with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours a record number of 150,935 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, 111,556 first doses, 11,607 - second doses and 27,772 - third doses.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 12,280,258 doses of vaccine were administered to 6,732,868 people, of whom 6,110,949 received the complete scheme and 787,440 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there were 92 side effects, 9 local reactions and 83 whole-body reactions.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 18,303 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,973 local and 16,330 systemic side effects.