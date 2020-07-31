151 Romanian nationals from a Dingolfing-Landau region farm, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19

According to information provided on Thursday by the German authorities to the Consulate General of Romania in Munich, so far 151 Romanian workers from a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau district, Lower Bavaria region, Germany, have been tested positive for COFID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release.

Some of them show mild symptoms and others are asymptomatic.

According to the MAE release, the German authorities have indicated that all workers confirmed with COVID-19 benefit from constant medical monitoring. At the same time, they confirmed that, during the quarantine period, all costs related to accommodation and food, the payment of salary entitlements, as well as the granting of compensation as indemnity, are borne by the employing company and the German authorities.

With reference to the Romanian citizens tested negatively for COVID-19, the MAE mentions that they were retested on Thursday and, depending on the results, the possibility of re-commissioning will be considered.