153 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from rd 10k tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 153 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in 9,815 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states.

As of Monday, 1,077,737 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,039,821 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 7,896,357 RT-PCR tests and 1,164,773 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, 4,877 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,372 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,505 on request) and 4,938 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 47 people were reconfirmed positive.

