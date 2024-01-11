155,400 travelers cross Romania's borders in past 24 hrs, including 7,986 incoming Ukrainians

Approximately 155,400 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and roughly 44,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on January 10 on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 69,306 travelers, of whom 7,986 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on the reporting day, the IGPF said.

According to the IGPF, the number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10, 2022 is 7,089,133.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 34 illegal acts (24 crimes and 10 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 207,050.

Fines worth over RON 5,700 were also issued.

26 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 17 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.