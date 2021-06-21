158 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 759

A number of 759 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 158 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

In total, 2,331 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 1,084 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 19,595 people are in quarantine at home and 39 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, there were 219 calls registered to the single emergency number 112.