 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

158 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 759

alephnews.ro
covid vaccin

A number of 759 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 158 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

In total, 2,331 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 1,084 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 19,595 people are in quarantine at home and 39 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, there were 219 calls registered to the single emergency number 112.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.