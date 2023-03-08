16 people from Bangladesh and Morocco discovered hidden in truck at Arad border police

Nadlac II Border Crossing Point police officers caught 16 people from Bangladesh and Morocco who tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hidden in a truck carrying car parts.

The driver is a 31-year-old Romanian and was on his way to France." Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the vehicle, finding 16 foreign nationals hidden among the goods in the cargo compartment. The persons in question were taken to the border police headquarters for investigation. During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens from Bangladesh and Morocco, aged between 20 and 40 years," Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.The driver is being investigated for smuggling migrants and the foreign nationals are being investigated for fraudulently attempt to cross the state border.