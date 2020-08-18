16 Romanian nationals test positive for COVID-19 at Spanish farm, another 24 in self-isolation

The Romanian Embassy in Madrid has been notified about 16 Romanians working at a farm in Spain's Madrigal de las Altas Torres - Avila, Castile and León Autonomous Community having tested positive for COVID-19, and has taken urgent steps with the local authorities to obtain further information on the identity and health status of the persons affected.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a representative of the Romanian Embassy in Madrid went to the said farm on Monday to discuss with the employer, the local authorities, as well as with the Romanian citizens.

In accordance with the information obtained by the embassy from the farm representative, 16 Romanian citizens were found COVID-positive and are currently in self-isolation in the homes provided by the employer. The health status of infected people is good, they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Another 24 Romanian citizens, direct contacts of the infected people, were placed in self-isolation. The company will cover their wage rights during the period of self-isolation. At the same time, the company provides infected and self-isolating persons with the necessary support to purchase food and other basic products, and there is a service for the supply of such products.

"The representatives of the farm have mentioned that random weekly tests are carried out among the workers, and the activity will continue in compliance with the sanitary conditions. The farm also has an internal medical center that provides medical assistance to employees. The contact with the local authorities revealed that the outbreak is in the attention of the Avila Territorial Sanitary Directorate, which monitors the epidemiological evolution within the farm," the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions.