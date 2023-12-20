163,550 persons cross Romania's borders on Tuesday

About 7,560 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Tuesday, while in total about 163,550 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 50,400 means of transport went through the control formalities at border crossings throughout the country, told Agerpres.

"There were 87,753 persons entering Romania, of whom 7,561 were Ukrainian citizens. From 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) until 24 October, 24.00, 6,905,494 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday said.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 37 illegal acts (27 offences and ten contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounts to 976,450 lei.

Goods worth approximately 23,150 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 24 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.