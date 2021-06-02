 
     
164 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 16,700 tests in past 24 hrs

vaccin covid medic cercetare cercetator analize

As many as 164 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in 16,700 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states.

As of Monday, 1,078,142 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,040,869 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 7,924,894 RT-PCR tests and 1,179,766 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, 10,475 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,256 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,219 on request) and 6,270 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 45 people were reconfirmed positive.

