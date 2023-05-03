1,644 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent in Q1 2023

Insolvencies of trading companies and self-employed persons in Q1 2023 were 2.11 percent up from the same period of the year before, at 1,644, shows data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most insolvencies - 365, up 29.43 pct year-over-year, Agerpres informs.By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies during the reporting period was in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 467 (+14.18 pct); constructions - 307 (+0.33 pct), and in the manufacturing industry - 190 (-3.06 pct).