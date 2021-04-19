1,768 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 of over 11,900 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 1,768 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 11,900 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

By Monday, 1,031,072 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 944,774 patients had been declared cured.

So far, 7,130,619 RT-PCR tests and 783,924 rapid antigenic tests have been processed at national level.

In the last 24 hours, 6,484 RT-PCR tests (4,277 based on case definition and medical protocol and 2,207 on request) and 5,431 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Apart from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 246 people were reconfirmed positive.