1,815 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 45 children, a number of 448 deaths were recorded in patients infected

A number of 19,936 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 476 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

According to the cited source, 1,815 patients, 45 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 140,921 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 18,774 are in institutional isolation.Another 55,623 people are in quarantine at home and 92 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

A number of 448 deaths were recorded in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.



No deaths prior to the reference period were reported.



According to GCS, there were 215 men and 233 women infected with COVID-19 who died.



Among those infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died was also a 23-year-old man, with comorbidities, who had received an incomplete vaccination scheme.



According to the GCS, 412 deaths were reported in patients who experienced comorbidities, 12 patients did not report comorbidities, and for 24 no comorbidities have been reported to date.



Out of a total of 448 patients who died, 412 were unvaccinated against COVID and 36 were vaccinated. The 36 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 23 to 80, and 35 had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one of these patients.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 43,487 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.