1,876 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 32 children

A number of 19,987 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 367 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

According to the cited source, 1,876 patients, 32 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 152,580 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 19,598 are in institutional isolation, Agerpres informs.

Another 58,188 people are in quarantine at home and 92 people are in institutionalized quarantine.