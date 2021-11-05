 
     
1,877 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 3' children

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pacient terapie intensiva spital medic

A number of 19,013 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 367 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the cited source, 1,877 patients, 31 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 130,318 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 18,455 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 62,812 people are in quarantine at home, and 102 people are in institutional quarantine.

