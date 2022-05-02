18,865,076 enfranchized citizens, in Electoral Register at end-April

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that the total number of citizens with the right to vote registered in the Electoral Register on April 30 is 18,865,076, by 4,160 fewer than the last public information from the end of March.

According to an AEP release, the differences appear as a result of the current operations made by the mayors in the Electoral Register, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this sense, between April 1, 22 and April 30, 22,280 persons were removed from the Electoral Register as a result of the death and 54 persons were prohibited from exercising their right to vote or were placed under interdiction.

At the same time, 80 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the expiration of the deregistration period.

The number of voters who turned 18 in the same period is 18,094, and they are registered in the Electoral Register ex officio, by the Permanent Electoral Authority, based on the communication of the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and the Administration of Databases.

AEP also mentions that, out of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,070,464 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 794,612 have their domicile abroad and are holders of passports.