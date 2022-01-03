18,875,052 citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register by December end

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that the total number of citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register on December 31 is 18,875,052, by 11,031 fewer than at the end of November, when there were 18,886,083 Romanian voters registered.

According to an AEP press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the differences appeared as a result of the current operations performed by the mayors in the Electoral Register.

AEP also mentions that, out of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,105,818 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 769,243 have their domicile abroad and are holders of CRDS (Romanian Citizens with Domicile Abroad) passports, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to Law no. 208/2015, the Electoral Register is a national information system for the registration and actualization of the identification data of Romanian citizens holding a right to vote and the information regarding their allotment by circumscription and polling station. The Electoral Register is structured in counties, cities, towns, communes, for Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in Romania. The persons authorized to conduct operations in the Electoral Register containing Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in Romania are mayors or persons designated by mayors, by order, in compliance with the law, the quoted source also shows.