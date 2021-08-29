19 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours 19 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

No deaths before the reference interval are reported.

Of the 19 deaths, one was registered in the age group 40-49 years, four in the category 50-59 years, six in the age category 60-69 years, three in the age category 70-79 years and five in the category over 80 years old.According to the quoted source, all the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,528 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.