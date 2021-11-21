1,936 new cases of COVID-19; more than 22,800 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 1,936 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, with more than 22,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

As of Sunday, 1,762,701 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Romania, of which 10,040 were re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first period of illness.

According to the GCS, 1,639,344 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 10,623,110 RT-PCR tests and 5,087,750 rapid antigenic tests were performed.In the past 24 hours, 8,981 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,978 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 5,003 upon request) and 13,827 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 289 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.