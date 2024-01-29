20 companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange obtain maximum VEKTOR rating

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) told a conference on Monday that 20 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange obtained the maximum VEKTOR rating, namely 16 companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and 4 issuers among the 38 in the BET AeRO.

According to the source, the companies that scored 10 in the VEKTOR rating, on the Main Market were: Antibiotice; AQUILA; Banca Transilvania; BRD; Digi Communications; Electrica; Farmaceutica Remedia; Impact Developer & Contractor; MedLife; OMV Petrom; One United Properties; Purcari; Nuclearelectrica; Romgaz; Sphera Franchise Group; TeraPlast. One company, Transilvania Investments scored 9.5, while Alro and Transgaz scored 9 in the VEKTOR rating, agerpres reports.

On the AeRO Market, AROBS; 2B Intelligent Soft; DN AGRAR Group; Norofert scored 10. The companies that scored 9 were 2Performant; Holde Agri Invest; ROCA Industry; SIMTEL TEAM; Softbinator Technologies.

"VEKTOR is an indicator that ARIR together with Bucharest Stock Exchange, in partnership, launched in 2019. We started with 15 indicators or with 15 criteria, but we have reached 10, some more sophisticated criteria," explained Daniela Serban, president and co-founder of ARIR.The investor communication indicator for listed companies, VEKTOR by ARIR is calculated annually, starting with 2019. From 2022, the indicator has been extended to companies in the BET AeRO index. The results of the VEKTOR evaluation are audited every year by Mazars. In 2024, ARIR will collaborate with capital market experts for VEKTOR rating bond issuers.