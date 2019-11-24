2019PresidentialElection/ 15,294 detainees vote in Sunday's elections

A number of 15,294 detainees exercised their voting rights on Sunday during the second round of the presidential elections, informs a press release of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP).

"As a result of all the organizational measures having been ordered for ensuring the optimal conditions of the voting process, the units subordinated to the ANP have reported the completion of the voting activity, without any incidents having been registered or events having disrupted the electoral process," the quoted source said.

ANP specifies that the number of detainees in its custody is 20,458.

A total of 14,807 detainees exercised their right to vote at the first round of the presidential elections.

AGERPRES