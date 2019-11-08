2019PresidentialElection /About 43,000 Romanians cast ballots abroad in first day of polling

Approximately 43,000 Romanians abroad showed up to vote as of 18:00hrs, EST, on the first day of the presidential election abroad.

Adding up to them are almost 25,200 Romanian citizens who voted by post, according to information posted on the platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) after 18:hrs, EST.

For the first time in the history of the presidential elections in Romania, this year Romanians abroad will have three days to elect the President of Romania in 835 polling stations. The stations are open: Friday - between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, local, as well as and Saturday and Sunday, between local time 07:00hrs and 21:00hrs. Voters who at 21:00hrs are at the polling station as well as those who are outside the polling station waiting to come in may exercise their right to vote until 23:59hrs, local.

There are 43,003 Romanians having opted for the postal voting, according to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro.

The right to vote can be exercised at any of the stations set up outside the country, by producing an identity document valid on the day of voting: an electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity card or diplomatic passport; the electronic diplomatic passport /service passport /electronic service passport /simple passport /electronic simple passport /temporary simple passport; students of military schools may use their military passbooks for the same purpose.

All Romanian nationals who are at least 18 years old may vote in the presidential elections, if the age has been reached by or on the election day; they also have not to be disenfranchised under a final court ruling.

