2019PresidentialElection/AEP: We received 2,000 envelopes with votes for the second round

Spokesperson for the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Anamaria Revnic-Calugarita told AGERPRES on Friday that there were 2,000 envelopes received by the authority with votes by correspondence meant for the second round of the election, which will be opened on November 24, in the evening.

"We also received 2,000 envelopes with votes by correspondence that we are going to open in the evening of November 24, after 9.00 pm, for they were meant for the second round of the election. In such cases in which the voter's choice is not valid in the second round, meaning that the respective candidate did not reach the second round of the election, the vote will be canceled, it is deemed as null," said Revnic-Calugarita.

She also mentioned that voters who chose to vote by correspondence received both envelopes with both ballot papers for both election rounds. "We wouldn't have had enough time to send them after the Constitutional Court validated the result of the elections, with the two candidates that reached the second round, so that's why we sent them already, in advance, with the ballot papers having the same format. However, the voters should have waited for the second round and then vote and send the envelope, after knowing who are the candidates who reached the second round," explained the AEP spokesperson.

Once the envelop registered, the citizens can no longer vote. Revnic-Calugarita mentioned that instructions for the vote by correspondence are very clear.

"The voters are recommended to vote for the second round after they know the two candidates who actually reached the second round," said the spokesperson.

AGERPRES