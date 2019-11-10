2019PresidentialElection/CURS-Avangarde exit-poll: Kalus Iohannis - 39pct, Viorica Dancila - 22.5pct, Dan Barna - 16.4pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate President Klaus Iohannis obtained 39 percent of the votes in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila - 22.5 percent, and USR PLUS candidate Dan Barna - 16.4 percent, according to the exit poll of the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group.

According to the exit-poll results, the candidates ranking next are:

Mircea Diaconu - the UN OM Alliance: 7.9 percent

Theodor Paleologu - People's Movement Party: 6.1 percent

Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania: 3.9 percent

Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - Party of Humanist Power: 1.9 percent

Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent: 1.2 percent

Viorel Catarama - Liberal Right: 0.3 percent

Catalin Ivan - Alternative for National Dignity: 0.2 percent

Ninel Peia -The Romanian People Party: 0.2 percent

Bogdan Marian Stanoevici - independent: 0.2 percent

Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - The New Romania Party: 0.1 percent

John-Ion Banu - The Romanian Nation Party: 0.1 percent

According to CURS-Avangarde, the data is valid for 19.30 hrs and only for the polling station on the Romanian territory, without taking into account the polling stations from abroad.

"The results presented did not take into account the distribution of the diaspora vote, which could influence the hierarchy. We estimate that the diaspora votes will bring about 3 percent more for Klaus Iohannis and Dan Barna," according to CURS-Avangarde representatives.

The sample consisted of 400 polling stations and over 500 interview operators were used. The number of interviewees was over 22,000. The rate of refusal to respond was over 19 percent, and the margin for error is +/- 2.5 percent, at a confidence level of 95 percent.